Zacks: Brokerages Expect Pure Storage Inc (PSTG) Will Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) to announce earnings per share of $0.18 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Pure Storage’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. Pure Storage reported earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Pure Storage will report full-year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.63. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Pure Storage.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $372.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.37 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 23.88% and a negative net margin of 12.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

PSTG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Oppenheimer set a $26.00 target price on Pure Storage and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Pure Storage in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.02.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 3,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total transaction of $85,032.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Riitters sold 14,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $377,361.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,994 shares of company stock worth $1,659,035 over the last three months. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Pure Storage by 169.1% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the third quarter worth approximately $171,000. Global X Management Co LLC bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the second quarter worth approximately $181,000. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PSTG opened at $16.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.14 and a beta of 1.73. Pure Storage has a 52 week low of $13.99 and a 52 week high of $29.14.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack, a converged infrastructure solution.

