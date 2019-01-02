Zacks: Brokerages Expect Xencor Inc (XNCR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.53 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) to post earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Xencor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.59) and the highest is ($0.50). Xencor posted earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 112%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xencor will report full-year earnings of ($1.53) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($1.48). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.28) to ($1.67). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Xencor.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $29.04 million during the quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Xencor in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Xencor from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XNCR. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Xencor during the second quarter worth approximately $2,378,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Xencor during the second quarter worth approximately $138,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Xencor by 55.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after buying an additional 19,758 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Xencor by 20.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Xencor by 37.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 244,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,039,000 after buying an additional 65,899 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $36.16 on Wednesday. Xencor has a 52-week low of $20.16 and a 52-week high of $48.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.44 and a beta of 1.78.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

