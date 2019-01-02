Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) (FEDU) to Hold

Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Four Seasons Education Inc. provides educational services. The Company offers after-school mathematics and online education services for elementary school students. Four Seasons Education Inc. is based in China. “

Separately, Citigroup lowered Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 13th.

Shares of FEDU stock opened at $2.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.71 million and a PE ratio of 12.95. Four Seasons Edu has a fifty-two week low of $2.41 and a fifty-two week high of $10.15.

Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.68 million for the quarter. Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 8.78%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Four Seasons Edu will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) stock. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:FEDU) by 23.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 716,523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134,990 shares during the quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. owned about 6.02% of Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) worth $3,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.91% of the company’s stock.

Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) Company Profile

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides after-school education services in the People's Republic of China. The company's education services comprise standard programs; personalized Ivy programs; and special programs, including competition workshops and courses delivered to K-12 schools.

