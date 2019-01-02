Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Hancock Whitney (HWC) to Sell

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Hancock Whitney have underperformed the industry over the past six months. The company’s earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two and matched in two of the trailing four quarters. While strategic initiatives, growth in loan and deposit balances, and improving rate environment will continue to support profitability, higher costs, owing to the company's business restructuring efforts, are likely to hurt bottom-line growth. Moreover, the company’s exposure toward risky loan portfolios remains a major concern as it might hamper financials in the near term.”

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Stephens set a $59.00 price target on shares of Hancock Whitney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, FIG Partners raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

HWC stock opened at $34.65 on Monday. Hancock Whitney has a 12 month low of $32.59 and a 12 month high of $56.40.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. The firm had revenue of $289.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.73 million.

In related news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.41 per share, for a total transaction of $62,115.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

