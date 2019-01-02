Zacks Investment Research Downgrades HFF (HF) to Hold

HFF (NYSE:HF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “HFF INC., operates out of eighteen offices nationwide and is a leading provider of commercial real estate and capital market services to the U.S. commercial real estate industry. HFF offers clients a fully integrated national capital markets platform including debt placement, investment sales, structured finance, private equity, note sale and note sales advisory services and commercial loan servicing. HFF incorporates capital markets knowledge with local real estate knowledge to successfully complete any type of real estate transaction, regardless of size or complexity. HFF consistently maintains the capital markets relationships critical to successfully accomplish the clients’ specific capital needs in today’s highly complex and rapidly shifting capital markets environment. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised HFF from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered HFF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of HF stock opened at $33.16 on Wednesday. HFF has a 12 month low of $31.38 and a 12 month high of $51.74. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.24.

HFF (NYSE:HF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $161.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.60 million. HFF had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 38.66%. Equities research analysts forecast that HFF will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HF. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in HFF by 509.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 3,462 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of HFF by 1,067.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in HFF in the third quarter valued at about $196,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in HFF in the second quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Huber Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in HFF in the third quarter valued at about $234,000. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HFF Company Profile

HFF, Inc provides commercial real estate and capital market services to the users and providers of capital primarily in the United States commercial real estate industry. The company offers debt placement services, such as construction and construction/mini-permanent loans, adjustable and fixed rate mortgages, entity level debts, mezzanine debts, forward delivery loans, tax exempt financing, and sale/leaseback financing to the owners of various properties comprising office, retail, industrial, hotel, multi-housing, student housing, self-storage, senior living, independent living, assisted living, nursing homes, condominiums and condominium conversions, mixed-use properties, and land.

