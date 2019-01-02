Zacks Investment Research Lowers Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) to Hold

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Enterprise Products Partners boasts of an extensive network of pipeline that spreads across 50,000 miles. Importantly, the pipeline network is connected to every major U.S. shale play and provides services to producers and users of commodities by transporting gas, liquids and refined products. EPD is also expanding its midstream operations – mainly in the Permian and Mont Belvieu – to capitalize the growing feedstock demand by petrochemical plants both in the domestic and international markets. The partnership’ large ethane export facilities in the Gulf Coast – linking domestic producers to overseas markets – should assure further growth, with ethane increasingly being used to produce plastics instead of naphtha. However, EPD's ever increasing operating costs continue to affect growth, while the partnership’s relatively expensive valuation is another area of concern.”

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EPD. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Barclays set a $33.00 target price on Enterprise Products Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.75.

Shares of EPD traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.30. The stock had a trading volume of 9,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,957,966. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $53.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.83. Enterprise Products Partners has a 1-year low of $23.10 and a 1-year high of $30.05.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director James T. Hackett sold 25,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $673,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 226,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,110,854.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aj Teague purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.36 per share, with a total value of $243,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,654,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,300,501.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 55,005 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,132 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,863 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 107,307 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,711 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. 37.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enterprise Products Partners (EPD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.