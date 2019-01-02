Zacks Investment Research Lowers Weight Watchers International (WTW) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Weight Watchers International (NYSE:WTW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Weight Watchers International, Inc. is the largest provider of weight control programs in the world. The core of their business is weekly meetings, in which they present thier scientifically designed program, incorporating group support and education about healthy eating patterns, behavior modification and physical activity. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Weight Watchers International in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered Weight Watchers International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Weight Watchers International in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. They set an equal weight rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $120.00 target price on Weight Watchers International and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Weight Watchers International from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Weight Watchers International currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.58.

Shares of NYSE WTW opened at $38.55 on Friday. Weight Watchers International has a 1-year low of $37.20 and a 1-year high of $105.73.

Weight Watchers International (NYSE:WTW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $365.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, insider Mindy F. Grossman purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.10 per share, for a total transaction of $350,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 48,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,431,503.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Corinne Pollier-Bousquet sold 2,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total value of $103,493.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,140.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weight Watchers International by 14.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Weight Watchers International by 16.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,326,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,471,000 after purchasing an additional 750,351 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its holdings in shares of Weight Watchers International by 37.5% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 601,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,268,000 after purchasing an additional 164,067 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Weight Watchers International by 16.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,326,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,471,000 after purchasing an additional 750,351 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Weight Watchers International by 176.2% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 38,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 24,611 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

About Weight Watchers International

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Other. It offers a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

