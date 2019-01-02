Zacks Investment Research Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for BlackRock (BLK)

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by Zacks Investment Research in a research report issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of BlackRock have underperformed the industry in the past six months. Yet, the company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all of the trailing four quarters. While the company is undertaking initiatives to restructure its actively managed equity business and expand globally via acquisitions to further boost top line, mounting expenses, mainly due to continued rise in marketing costs, might hurt bottom-line growth to some extent. Moreover, the company's high dependence on overseas revenues remains a matter of concern as it might hamper financials, going forward.”

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BLK. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on BlackRock from $554.00 to $514.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on BlackRock to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered BlackRock from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Argus reduced their price target on BlackRock from $620.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on BlackRock from $545.00 to $510.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $545.29.

BLK opened at $392.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.07. BlackRock has a 1 year low of $360.79 and a 1 year high of $594.52. The company has a market cap of $61.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.55.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $7.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.93 by $0.59. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 39.92%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.76 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 27.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackRock news, Director William E. Ford acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $395.21 per share, for a total transaction of $790,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,741,057.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.11, for a total value of $880,131.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 355 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

