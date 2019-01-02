Zacks Investment Research Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Zacks Investment Research in a research note issued to investors on Monday. They presently have a $183.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.48% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Cracker Barrel have outperformed the industry in the past three months and should continue to do so after the company reported better-than-expected earnings in the first quarter of fiscal 2019. The company’s strong marketing efforts and enhanced focus on retail business, along with consistent unit development, have led to the overall top-line improvement. Further, increased focus on menu innovation continues to drive revenues. Also, management’s cost-savings plan through its two prime initiatives — food waste and labor management — is expected to drive profits. Moreover, earnings estimate for 2019 has increased 1.4% over the past 30 days, reflecting analyst’s optimism over the stock. However, the company's dependency on consumer discretionary spending, rising costs as well as limited geographical presence remain potent headwinds for the company.”

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $187.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $139.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to $146.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.34.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $159.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a one year low of $141.63 and a one year high of $185.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.40.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.05. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 35.18%. The firm had revenue of $733.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Sardar Biglari sold 171,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.57, for a total transaction of $31,299,983.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 507,017 shares of company stock worth $91,624,466 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRL. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1,039.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 692,385 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,630,000 after purchasing an additional 631,635 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,386,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 10,673.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 258,569 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,391,000 after purchasing an additional 256,169 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,513,796 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $392,679,000 after purchasing an additional 127,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,084,000. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.