Zacks Investment Research Reiterates “Sell” Rating for Methanex (MEOH)

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by Zacks Investment Research in a research report issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Methanex for the fourth quarter and full-year 2018 have been going down lately. The company is exposed to a volatile methanol pricing environment. It is likely to experience some volatility in methanol prices in the near-term due to new capacity ramps in the United States along with industry trade flows regulations. Moreover, it continues to face headwinds due to curtailment of gas supply. Production outages are also affecting its operations.”

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Methanex from $84.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 29th. TD Securities raised shares of Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 29th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Methanex from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Methanex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.07.

NASDAQ MEOH opened at $48.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.59. Methanex has a 1 year low of $45.48 and a 1 year high of $83.23.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.07). Methanex had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 34.25%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Methanex will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Methanex in the 3rd quarter valued at $181,000. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Methanex in the 2nd quarter valued at $183,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Methanex in the 3rd quarter valued at $188,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Methanex in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Methanex in the 3rd quarter valued at $266,000. Institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and sells methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases and sells methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

