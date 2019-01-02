Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Rexnord (RXN) to Buy

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday. The firm presently has a $26.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.29% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Over the past two years, Rexnord's shares have outperformed the industry. In second-quarter fiscal 2019, the company's adjusted earnings trumped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 12.2%. Rexnord expects to gain from product innovation, strengthening demand in end markets, supply-chain optimization and footprint-repositioning programs as well as inorganic activities. World Dryer and Centa Power buyouts are expected to boost the company's businesses while its plans to divest VAG operations are anticipated to free resources, which can be used for debt reduction. Core sales growth is predicted to be in a mid-single digit. In the past 60 days, Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s earnings has been revised upward for fiscal 2019 and fiscal 2020.”

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Rexnord in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Rexnord in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rexnord currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.88.

NYSE RXN opened at $22.95 on Monday. Rexnord has a 52 week low of $21.38 and a 52 week high of $32.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.49.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Rexnord had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $524.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Rexnord’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rexnord will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Craig Wehr sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $213,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,054 shares in the company, valued at $429,039. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore D. Crandall acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.84 per share, with a total value of $111,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,987.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 29,964 shares of company stock valued at $850,167 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RXN. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Rexnord by 2.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Rexnord by 10.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,767,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,368,000 after buying an additional 165,561 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Rexnord by 22.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rexnord by 8.3% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 790,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,958,000 after buying an additional 60,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Rexnord by 3.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,848,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,763,000 after buying an additional 82,879 shares in the last quarter.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

