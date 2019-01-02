Zacks: Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NRIM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $40.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.77 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Northrim BanCorp an industry rank of 98 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NRIM. BidaskClub cut Northrim BanCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. ValuEngine cut Northrim BanCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Northrim BanCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th.

NASDAQ:NRIM traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.20. The stock had a trading volume of 112 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Northrim BanCorp has a 12-month low of $29.66 and a 12-month high of $45.40. The company has a market capitalization of $226.29 million, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.79.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $24.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.10 million. Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 16.25%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Northrim BanCorp will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 13th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 12th. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.94%.

In related news, Director Karl L. Hanneman purchased 700 shares of Northrim BanCorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.80 per share, for a total transaction of $26,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at $185,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 1,770 shares of company stock valued at $64,170. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRIM. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 21.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 12.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 524,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,735,000 after buying an additional 13,985 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 68.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 150,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,964,000 after buying an additional 61,482 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 267.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the period. 70.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Northrim BanCorp

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professionals in Alaska. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and courier noncash deposits.

