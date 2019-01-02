Zimmer Biomet (ZBH) Given New $126.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its target price reduced by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $149.00 to $126.00 in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ZBH. Citigroup raised Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Saturday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Monday, December 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Leerink Swann reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.14.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $103.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.16. Zimmer Biomet has a 12-month low of $96.99 and a 12-month high of $134.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 22.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IMS Capital Management purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter valued at $69,000. Welch Group LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter valued at $78,882,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter valued at $109,000. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 198.0% during the third quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,208 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

