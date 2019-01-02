ZrCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $9.09 Million (ZRC)

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 2nd. In the last week, ZrCoin has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. One ZrCoin token can now be bought for $2.30 or 0.00059339 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange, HitBTC and Tidex. ZrCoin has a total market capitalization of $9.09 million and approximately $28,751.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZrCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009475 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003014 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026236 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $92.59 or 0.02383011 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00155391 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00205905 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026150 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000107 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026088 BTC.

About ZrCoin

ZrCoin launched on March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,951,903 tokens. The official website for ZrCoin is zrcoin.io. ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZrCoin

ZrCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange, HitBTC and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZrCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZrCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZrCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZrCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.