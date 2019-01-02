Zynex (ZYXI) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Zynex in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, November 17th.

Shares of ZYXI opened at $2.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $97.87 million, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.81. Zynex has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $5.50.

Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.96 million. Zynex had a net margin of 33.33% and a return on equity of 152.81%. As a group, research analysts predict that Zynex will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. Its products include NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; and InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence.

