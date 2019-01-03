$0.56 EPS Expected for salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fifteen analysts have made estimates for salesforce.com’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.61. salesforce.com reported earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that salesforce.com will report full year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.67. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover salesforce.com.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 27th. The CRM provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.11. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $160.00 to $166.00 in a report on Sunday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.08.

NYSE CRM traded down $3.00 on Friday, reaching $132.55. 102,006 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,191,370. salesforce.com has a 12 month low of $102.37 and a 12 month high of $161.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 293.93, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.27.

In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.60, for a total transaction of $39,599.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,753,889.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan Wojcicki acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $146.70 per share, with a total value of $880,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,100,804. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 501,007 shares of company stock worth $67,557,347. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northeast Investment Management purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at $456,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lifted its position in salesforce.com by 51.6% during the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 21,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after buying an additional 7,251 shares during the period. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at $220,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in salesforce.com by 10.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 210,327 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,449,000 after buying an additional 19,562 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in salesforce.com by 15.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,541,480 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $722,252,000 after buying an additional 598,056 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

