$1.06 EPS Expected for Oxford Industries Inc (OXM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) will announce $1.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Oxford Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.10. Oxford Industries posted earnings of $0.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oxford Industries will report full-year earnings of $4.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.23 to $4.34. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.64 to $4.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Oxford Industries.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 12th. The textile maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $233.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.45 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 6.69%. Oxford Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share.

OXM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 15th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Oxford Industries to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Oxford Industries from $93.00 to $76.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Finally, CL King began coverage on Oxford Industries in a research note on Friday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oxford Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

OXM opened at $72.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Oxford Industries has a 12 month low of $63.50 and a 12 month high of $97.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is presently 37.16%.

In other Oxford Industries news, Director John R. Holder acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.89 per share, for a total transaction of $34,945.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,477,055.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Oxford Industries by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,386,107 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $215,227,000 after acquiring an additional 28,825 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Oxford Industries by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,648,981 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $148,738,000 after purchasing an additional 12,543 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Oxford Industries by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,648,981 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $148,738,000 after purchasing an additional 12,543 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 799,714 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,361,000 after buying an additional 11,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 416,249 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,665,000 after buying an additional 6,688 shares in the last quarter. 88.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women's products under the Southern Tide brand.

