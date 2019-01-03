$1.26 Billion in Sales Expected for International Game Technology PLC (IGT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) to report sales of $1.26 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for International Game Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.29 billion. International Game Technology reported sales of $1.35 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Game Technology will report full-year sales of $4.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.80 billion to $4.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.79 billion to $4.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow International Game Technology.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. International Game Technology had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IGT shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Monday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Friday, December 7th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.69.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,892,000. Mittleman Brothers LLC grew its holdings in International Game Technology by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mittleman Brothers LLC now owns 914,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,066,000 after acquiring an additional 170,715 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its holdings in International Game Technology by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 486,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,616,000 after acquiring an additional 80,752 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in International Game Technology by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 5,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in International Game Technology by 792.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 643,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,949,000 after acquiring an additional 571,127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Game Technology stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $14.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,911,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,484,506. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.33. International Game Technology has a 52-week low of $13.33 and a 52-week high of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.03.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides technology products and services across lotteries, electronic gaming machines, sports betting, and interactive gaming markets worldwide. The company operates through: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy segments.

