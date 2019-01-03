$1.52 Billion in Sales Expected for Zoetis Inc (ZTS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) will report sales of $1.52 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Zoetis’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.52 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.53 billion. Zoetis reported sales of $1.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Zoetis will report full-year sales of $5.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.78 billion to $5.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.25 billion to $6.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Zoetis.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Zoetis had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 20.35%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Argus set a $105.00 target price on Zoetis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Sunday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Zoetis from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $100.00 target price on Zoetis and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

Shares of ZTS stock traded down $2.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.56. 2,400,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,532,961. Zoetis has a fifty-two week low of $70.20 and a fifty-two week high of $96.57. The firm has a market cap of $41.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 18th will be paid a $0.164 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 17th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.83%.

Zoetis declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 12th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Zoetis news, insider Roxanne Lagano sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $170,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Heidi C. Chen sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.51, for a total value of $233,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,651,573.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,511 shares of company stock valued at $16,238,439 over the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in Zoetis by 150.3% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 85,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,317,000 after acquiring an additional 51,370 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in Zoetis by 2.6% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 11,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 8.5% during the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 35,947,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,291,353,000 after purchasing an additional 293,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 73.3% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 847,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,581,000 after purchasing an additional 358,489 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets veterinary vaccines and medicines in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

