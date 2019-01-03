$1.72 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cintas Co. (CTAS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) to announce earnings of $1.72 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cintas’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.83 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.66. Cintas reported earnings per share of $1.37 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Cintas will report full year earnings of $7.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $7.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.00 to $8.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cintas.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 24.87%. Cintas’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CTAS. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $235.00 to $201.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Cintas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Cintas from $205.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.18.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global X Management Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 105.2% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,721,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 30,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,567,000 after buying an additional 10,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 919,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $181,826,000 after buying an additional 73,594 shares in the last quarter. 66.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTAS opened at $167.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.05. Cintas has a 1 year low of $147.38 and a 1 year high of $217.34.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $2.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous annual dividend of $1.62. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 34.51%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

