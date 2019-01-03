$1.73 Million in Sales Expected for Tellurian Inc (TELL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL) to report sales of $1.73 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tellurian’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $600,000.00. Tellurian posted sales of $5.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 68.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tellurian will report full year sales of $11.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.90 million to $14.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $46.20 million, with estimates ranging from $26.00 million to $67.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tellurian.

Get Tellurian alerts:

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.83 million. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 45.00% and a negative net margin of 930.79%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TELL. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Tellurian in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $17.00 price objective on Tellurian and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Tellurian in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tellurian has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.95.

NASDAQ:TELL traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,867,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671,722. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 1.67. Tellurian has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $12.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.61.

In other Tellurian news, Director Charif Souki bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.29 per share, for a total transaction of $364,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,548,728 shares in the company, valued at $208,120,227.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Don A. Turkleson bought 3,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $25,535.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 126,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $851,316.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 210,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,454,400 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Tellurian during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. PEAK6 Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tellurian during the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Tellurian during the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 44.8% during the second quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 7,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of Tellurian during the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 19.07% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian Inc plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) trading, and infrastructure that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tellurian (TELL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.