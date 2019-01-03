$1.96 Billion in Sales Expected for Wayfair Inc (W) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) to report $1.96 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Wayfair’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.98 billion and the lowest is $1.93 billion. Wayfair reported sales of $1.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 36.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wayfair will report full year sales of $6.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.68 billion to $6.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $8.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.45 billion to $9.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Wayfair.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. The company’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.65) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on W shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Wayfair from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Wayfair to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (down from $105.00) on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wayfair currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Shares of Wayfair stock traded down $5.91 on Friday, hitting $84.56. 69,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,928,566. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.21 and a beta of 1.83. Wayfair has a 52-week low of $60.53 and a 52-week high of $151.20.

In other news, insider John Champlin Mulliken sold 4,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $492,483.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,722.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Conine sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.06, for a total value of $368,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,670 shares in the company, valued at $7,150,300.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,560 shares of company stock worth $20,077,727 over the last quarter. 37.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the third quarter valued at $103,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the third quarter valued at $207,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the third quarter valued at $215,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the third quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the third quarter valued at $242,000. 70.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers approximately 10 million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers a selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, such as Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, DwellStudio, Perigold, and Birch Lane.

