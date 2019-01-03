$10.26 Billion in Sales Expected for Magna International Inc. (MGA) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) will announce sales of $10.26 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Magna International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.30 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.20 billion. Magna International posted sales of $10.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Magna International will report full year sales of $40.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $40.43 billion to $40.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $41.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $40.79 billion to $42.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Magna International.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 19.98%. Magna International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS.

MGA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Magna International from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magna International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Magna International in a research report on Monday, December 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Magna International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Magna International in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.07.

Shares of Magna International stock opened at $45.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Magna International has a one year low of $42.88 and a one year high of $67.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.15%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Magna International during the 3rd quarter worth $3,610,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Magna International by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 497,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,132,000 after acquiring an additional 227,635 shares during the last quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Magna International by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 637,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,487,000 after acquiring an additional 72,581 shares during the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its stake in Magna International by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 277,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,576,000 after acquiring an additional 4,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Magna International by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,345,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,632,000 after acquiring an additional 364,600 shares during the last quarter. 59.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company offers body systems, including exterior sheetmetal and closure systems, body structure systems, and energy management solutions; chassis systems, such as frames and chassis subframes, suspension links and arms, and chassis modules; and engineering services comprising support, program management, virtual tool, prototype build and validation, testing, and research and development services.

