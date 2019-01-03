$107.99 Million in Sales Expected for Okta Inc (OKTA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) will announce sales of $107.99 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Okta’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $110.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $107.50 million. Okta posted sales of $77.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Okta will report full-year sales of $391.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $391.29 million to $393.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $518.26 million, with estimates ranging from $515.00 million to $525.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Okta.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $105.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.81 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 33.02% and a negative return on equity of 48.01%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Okta to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA traded down $3.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $60.19. The stock had a trading volume of 10,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,286,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of -44.34 and a beta of 0.81. Okta has a 12-month low of $25.13 and a 12-month high of $75.49.

In related news, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 620,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total transaction of $40,436,714.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,078. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William E. Losch sold 20,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Monday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $1,138,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,077,695 shares of company stock valued at $69,685,714 over the last ninety days. 20.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the 3rd quarter worth about $147,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the 2nd quarter worth about $174,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. 61.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for Web and mobile applications, and data of organization; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; and Mobility Management, which simplifies and automates mobile device administration and provisioning across phones, tablets, and laptops.

