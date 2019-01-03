$157.82 Million in Sales Expected for National Retail Properties, Inc. (NNN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) will announce sales of $157.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for National Retail Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $156.58 million and the highest is $161.33 million. National Retail Properties reported sales of $149.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that National Retail Properties will report full year sales of $621.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $619.15 million to $625.27 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $658.58 million, with estimates ranging from $627.07 million to $672.52 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for National Retail Properties.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $155.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.04 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 53.44% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NNN. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $48.00 target price on shares of National Retail Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of National Retail Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

NYSE:NNN traded up $0.87 on Monday, hitting $48.16. The company had a trading volume of 28,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,329. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 18.01 and a quick ratio of 18.01. National Retail Properties has a 52 week low of $36.25 and a 52 week high of $51.48.

In related news, EVP Stephen A. Horn, Jr. sold 6,250 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $307,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 88,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,334,194.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 3,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $182,932.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,964,884.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,715 shares of company stock valued at $974,869 over the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in National Retail Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in National Retail Properties during the second quarter worth $215,000. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services acquired a new position in National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of September 30, 2018, the company owned 2,847 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 29.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

