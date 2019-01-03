1,674 Shares in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) Acquired by XR Securities LLC

XR Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,674 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IMS Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 332 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 396.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on TMO shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 1st. UBS Group started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.42.

NYSE TMO traded down $6.27 on Thursday, reaching $213.15. The stock had a trading volume of 161,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $191.18 and a 1-year high of $253.91. The firm has a market cap of $90.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 7.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, September 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.45, for a total transaction of $2,293,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,653,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory J. Herrema sold 17,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.00, for a total value of $4,257,045.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,532,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,607 shares of company stock valued at $7,972,085. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

