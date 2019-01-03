$177.63 Million in Sales Expected for Callon Petroleum (CPE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) will announce $177.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Callon Petroleum’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $165.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $197.66 million. Callon Petroleum reported sales of $118.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will report full-year sales of $594.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $559.00 million to $623.38 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $756.27 million, with estimates ranging from $632.90 million to $911.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Callon Petroleum.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $161.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.66 million. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 30.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on CPE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $9.00 target price on Callon Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Capital One Financial downgraded Callon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.30.

Callon Petroleum stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.73. 4,952,889 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,951,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.32. Callon Petroleum has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $14.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 110.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,393,647 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $14,968,000 after buying an additional 731,032 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 88.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 215,150 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after buying an additional 100,895 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 40.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,486 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 18,993 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 12.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 414,219 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after buying an additional 46,273 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 21.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,187,203 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $66,452,000 after buying an additional 1,095,098 shares during the period.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 137.0 million barrel of oil equivalent.

