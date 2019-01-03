18,465 Shares in DTF Tax Free Income Inc. (DTF) Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DTF Tax Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,465 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.22% of DTF Tax Free Income as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of DTF Tax Free Income by 103.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 646,820 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,311,000 after acquiring an additional 328,815 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of DTF Tax Free Income by 167.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,027 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 23,192 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of DTF Tax Free Income in the third quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of DTF Tax Free Income in the third quarter valued at about $177,000. 22.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DTF Tax Free Income stock opened at $12.59 on Thursday. DTF Tax Free Income Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.25 and a 12-month high of $14.30.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%.

