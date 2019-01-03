$2.27 EPS Expected for Caci International Inc (CACI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) will report earnings per share of $2.27 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Caci International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.50. Caci International posted earnings per share of $2.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caci International will report full year earnings of $10.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.02 to $10.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $10.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.20 to $11.12. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Caci International.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Caci International had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on CACI. ValuEngine lowered shares of Caci International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Loop Capital set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Caci International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Caci International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Drexel Hamilton reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Caci International in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $210.00 target price on shares of Caci International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.50.

Shares of NYSE CACI opened at $141.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.45. Caci International has a one year low of $133.90 and a one year high of $200.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Caci International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Caci International by 380.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 644 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Caci International in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Iberiabank Corp bought a new position in Caci International in the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia bought a new stake in shares of Caci International during the third quarter worth $368,000. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Caci International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

