$2.91 Billion in Sales Expected for NetEase Inc (NTES) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) will report sales of $2.91 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for NetEase’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $2.92 billion. NetEase posted sales of $2.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that NetEase will report full year sales of $9.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.76 billion to $9.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $12.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.30 billion to $12.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NetEase.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.43 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on NTES. Zacks Investment Research lowered NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. BidaskClub lowered NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nomura lifted their price target on NetEase from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays set a $270.00 price target on NetEase and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NetEase has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in NetEase by 96.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of NetEase by 4.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NetEase by 5.1% during the third quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 5,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NetEase by 3.4% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 8,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BP PLC raised its stake in shares of NetEase by 3.9% during the third quarter. BP PLC now owns 7,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 45.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NetEase stock traded down $8.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $220.82. 47,990 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 757,534. The firm has a market cap of $30.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.77. NetEase has a 52-week low of $184.60 and a 52-week high of $350.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. NetEase’s payout ratio is currently 14.42%.

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game Services; E-Commerce; Advertising Services; and Email and Others segments. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

