$20.11 Billion in Sales Expected for Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) will announce sales of $20.11 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Johnson & Johnson’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $19.97 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $20.18 billion. Johnson & Johnson reported sales of $20.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will report full-year sales of $81.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $81.15 billion to $81.54 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $82.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $81.26 billion to $85.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Johnson & Johnson.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $20.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $148.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.89.

In related news, CAO Ronald A. Kapusta sold 3,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total value of $536,650.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,009,455.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles Prince bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $134.37 per share, for a total transaction of $268,740.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,832,232.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 514,187 shares of company stock worth $74,951,528 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,433,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,490,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235,861 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 213,433,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,490,100,000 after buying an additional 3,235,861 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,892,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,682,935,000 after buying an additional 435,564 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,303,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,676,999,000 after buying an additional 541,338 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,920,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,921,000 after buying an additional 1,352,484 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:JNJ traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $126.25. 231,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,521,550. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $118.62 and a twelve month high of $148.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 26th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 17th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

