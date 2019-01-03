$20.52 Million in Sales Expected for Identiv Inc (INVE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Identiv Inc (NASDAQ:INVE) will post $20.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Identiv’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $19.94 million to $21.10 million. Identiv reported sales of $16.56 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Identiv will report full year sales of $77.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $76.78 million to $77.94 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $90.91 million, with estimates ranging from $88.13 million to $93.69 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Identiv.

Get Identiv alerts:

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Identiv had a negative net margin of 13.43% and a negative return on equity of 21.62%. The firm had revenue of $20.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.55 million.

Several research firms have commented on INVE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Identiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Identiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.45.

INVE stock remained flat at $$3.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 19,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,361. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Identiv has a 52-week low of $3.20 and a 52-week high of $6.87. The company has a market cap of $55.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 0.78.

In related news, Director Gary Kremen purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INVE. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Identiv by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 592,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 147,346 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Identiv by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 399,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 68,676 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Identiv by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 813,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 46,597 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Identiv during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Identiv by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 15,378 shares during the last quarter. 34.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Identiv Company Profile

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures and manages access to physical places, things, and information primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Premises segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; federal identity, credential and acess management architecture, an access control system; TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards; and global services to support system design, deployment, and managed services across customers premises security lifecycle.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Identiv (INVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Identiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Identiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.