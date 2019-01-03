$21.27 Billion in Sales Expected for Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) to announce sales of $21.27 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Co’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $21.09 billion and the highest is $21.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Co posted sales of $22.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will report full year sales of $86.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $84.89 billion to $86.85 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $85.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $84.61 billion to $86.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Wells Fargo & Co.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $21.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.90 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 12.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WFC shares. Edward Jones raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 17th. UBS Group set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.36.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 270.1% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 89,775,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,718,587,000 after purchasing an additional 65,517,025 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 47.1% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 38,512,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,024,201,000 after purchasing an additional 12,337,098 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the second quarter valued at $321,220,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 1,283.4% in the third quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 3,087,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 29.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,583,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436,521 shares during the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WFC opened at $46.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $224.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1-year low of $43.02 and a 1-year high of $66.31.

Wells Fargo & Co announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 23rd that allows the company to repurchase 350,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

