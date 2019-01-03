$308.38 Million in Sales Expected for IBERIABANK Corp (IBKC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) will report $308.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for IBERIABANK’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $312.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $305.70 million. IBERIABANK posted sales of $290.16 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IBERIABANK will report full year sales of $1.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover IBERIABANK.

Get IBERIABANK alerts:

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $312.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.77 million. IBERIABANK had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 18.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IBKC. Zacks Investment Research lowered IBERIABANK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. ValuEngine upgraded IBERIABANK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded IBERIABANK from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens upgraded IBERIABANK from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.25.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in IBERIABANK by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in IBERIABANK by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,377,000 after purchasing an additional 4,952 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in IBERIABANK by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 561,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,561,000 after purchasing an additional 23,117 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in IBERIABANK by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 350,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,590,000 after purchasing an additional 44,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in IBERIABANK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,648,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBERIABANK stock opened at $65.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. IBERIABANK has a 52-week low of $60.82 and a 52-week high of $87.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from IBERIABANK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. IBERIABANK’s payout ratio is currently 36.69%.

IBERIABANK Company Profile

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IBERIABANK (IBKC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IBERIABANK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBERIABANK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.