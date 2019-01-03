$343.41 Million in Sales Expected for Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (AHT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) to announce $343.41 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $342.54 million and the highest is $344.74 million. Ashford Hospitality Trust posted sales of $341.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust will report full-year sales of $1.43 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ashford Hospitality Trust.

Get Ashford Hospitality Trust alerts:

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $355.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.93 million. Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 18.33% and a negative net margin of 7.15%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank set a $8.00 price target on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. B. Riley set a $8.00 price target on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,955,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,695,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,394 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,330,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,284,000 after acquiring an additional 667,800 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,318,000. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,315,000. 73.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AHT traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.01. The company had a trading volume of 611,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,500. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.15 million, a P/E ratio of 2.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.44. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $3.85 and a 52 week high of $8.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.79, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. Ashford Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.04%.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ashford Hospitality Trust (AHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.