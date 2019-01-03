$344.82 Million in Sales Expected for Interface, Inc. (TILE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) will announce $344.82 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Interface’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $342.00 million to $349.20 million. Interface posted sales of $266.21 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Interface will report full-year sales of $1.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Interface.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $318.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.38 million. Interface had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 24.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Interface from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Interface from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Interface from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Macquarie set a $20.00 target price on shares of Interface and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Nomura set a $26.00 target price on shares of Interface and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Interface currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Interface by 7.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,237,013 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $211,990,000 after purchasing an additional 619,945 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Interface by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,981,953 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $139,679,000 after purchasing an additional 115,036 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Interface by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,981,953 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $139,679,000 after purchasing an additional 115,036 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interface by 15.1% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,084,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $72,016,000 after purchasing an additional 403,592 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Interface by 111.2% during the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,760,921 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,118,000 after purchasing an additional 927,131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

TILE stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.21. The stock had a trading volume of 278,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,102. The firm has a market cap of $848.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Interface has a 1-year low of $13.45 and a 1-year high of $26.25.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; and luxury vinyl tile products.

