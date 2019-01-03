$380.95 Million in Sales Expected for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) to report $380.95 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $386.79 million and the lowest is $378.60 million. Jack Henry & Associates reported sales of $374.76 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will report full-year sales of $1.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Jack Henry & Associates.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 25.29% and a return on equity of 24.13%. The business had revenue of $392.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JKHY shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.00.

JKHY stock opened at $124.19 on Thursday. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52-week low of $112.78 and a 52-week high of $163.68. The stock has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.23%.

In related news, VP Mark S. Forbis sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.91, for a total transaction of $404,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,676.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,876,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,330 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,040,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 270.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 371,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,536,000 after acquiring an additional 271,393 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,179,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,157,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,465,948,000 after acquiring an additional 163,238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

See Also: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.