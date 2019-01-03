5,308 Shares in Blucora Inc (BCOR) Acquired by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,308 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCOR. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blucora in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,080,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Blucora by 209.5% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,188,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,980,000 after acquiring an additional 804,545 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Blucora by 5.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 110,644 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after acquiring an additional 5,870 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in Blucora in the third quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Blucora in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,284,000. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blucora alerts:

In other news, insider John S. Clendening sold 65,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.08, for a total value of $2,166,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 666,799 shares in the company, valued at $22,057,710.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mathieu Frederic Stevenson sold 20,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $632,558.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,224,447.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,733 shares of company stock worth $2,983,431 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

BCOR stock opened at $27.03 on Thursday. Blucora Inc has a twelve month low of $21.15 and a twelve month high of $41.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.41.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The information services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.10. Blucora had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $95.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blucora Inc will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Blucora from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, September 28th. BidaskClub cut Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. ValuEngine cut Blucora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Blucora in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.54.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “5,308 Shares in Blucora Inc (BCOR) Acquired by Pacer Advisors Inc.” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/03/5308-shares-in-blucora-inc-bcor-acquired-by-pacer-advisors-inc.html.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

Featured Story: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Blucora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blucora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.