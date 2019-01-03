$6.48 Billion in Sales Expected for Starbucks Co. (SBUX) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) will announce sales of $6.48 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Starbucks’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.37 billion and the highest is $6.65 billion. Starbucks posted sales of $6.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Starbucks will report full year sales of $26.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.83 billion to $26.36 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $28.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.74 billion to $28.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Starbucks.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Starbucks had a return on equity of 86.33% and a net margin of 18.28%. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

SBUX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Starbucks from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Starbucks from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Argus upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.23.

Starbucks stock opened at $64.32 on Thursday. Starbucks has a 52 week low of $47.37 and a 52 week high of $68.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $79.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 18,035,326 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,025,128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748,941 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,368,884 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,136,569,000 after acquiring an additional 5,714,419 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 38,067,340 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,163,748,000 after acquiring an additional 5,675,224 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,222,132 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $637,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805,225 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,371,647 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,806,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Starbucks (SBUX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.