6,001 Shares in W W Grainger Inc (GWW) Acquired by XR Securities LLC

XR Securities LLC bought a new stake in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,000. W W Grainger makes up about 0.7% of XR Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GWW. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 29.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,789,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $639,586,000 after buying an additional 402,774 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its position in W W Grainger by 12.9% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,164,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $416,213,000 after purchasing an additional 133,501 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its position in W W Grainger by 32.5% during the third quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 759,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,563,000 after purchasing an additional 186,332 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in W W Grainger by 24.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 569,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,417,000 after purchasing an additional 111,929 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in W W Grainger by 59.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 518,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $185,161,000 after purchasing an additional 192,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W W Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Buckingham Research started coverage on shares of W W Grainger in a report on Monday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of W W Grainger in a report on Friday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of W W Grainger in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.25.

Shares of GWW stock traded down $8.73 on Thursday, reaching $267.85. 64,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,720. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. W W Grainger Inc has a 1 year low of $223.25 and a 1 year high of $372.06.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The industrial products company reported $4.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. W W Grainger had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 45.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that W W Grainger Inc will post 16.3 earnings per share for the current year.

W W Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) supplies; and other related products and services that are used by businesses and institutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, metalworking tools, and various other products.

