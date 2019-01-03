$663.00 Million in Sales Expected for Crossamerica Partners LP (CAPL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Crossamerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) to announce $663.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Crossamerica Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $645.60 million and the highest is $680.40 million. Crossamerica Partners reported sales of $552.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Crossamerica Partners will report full year sales of $2.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $2.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Crossamerica Partners.

Crossamerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.14. Crossamerica Partners had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $670.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.98 million.

CAPL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crossamerica Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Crossamerica Partners from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Crossamerica Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crossamerica Partners by 2.3% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 171,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crossamerica Partners in the third quarter valued at $136,000. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crossamerica Partners by 11.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 8,099 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Crossamerica Partners by 10.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 136,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 13,373 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Crossamerica Partners by 174.7% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 29,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 18,715 shares during the period. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CAPL traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.72. 1,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.71. Crossamerica Partners has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $24.93. The firm has a market cap of $487.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.20.

Crossamerica Partners Company Profile

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, operators of retail motor fuel stations, Circle K Stores Inc, and company operated retail sites.

