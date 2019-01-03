$682.55 Million in Sales Expected for Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) to report $682.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $679.50 million to $695.47 million. Palo Alto Networks posted sales of $542.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will report full year sales of $2.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.88 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.24 billion to $3.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Palo Alto Networks.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 29th. The network technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $656.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PANW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. First Analysis upgraded Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 30th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Sunday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $185.00 to $160.00 in a report on Sunday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.60.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $832,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 327,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,584,355. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.23, for a total value of $7,369,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 256,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,338,266.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,211 shares of company stock valued at $26,595,252. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,709,183 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,736,571,000 after purchasing an additional 94,743 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,709,183 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,736,571,000 after purchasing an additional 94,743 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,651,200 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,047,729,000 after purchasing an additional 925,500 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,607,673 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $362,144,000 after purchasing an additional 146,447 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,433,131 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $322,827,000 after purchasing an additional 73,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $3.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $179.70. 1,037,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,257,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $148.41 and a fifty-two week high of $239.50. The company has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -326.73, a P/E/G ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.81.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

