$70.43 Million in Sales Expected for NeoGenomics, Inc. (NEO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) to report $70.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for NeoGenomics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $69.30 million and the highest is $71.00 million. NeoGenomics posted sales of $67.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoGenomics will report full year sales of $270.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $269.60 million to $271.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $302.46 million, with estimates ranging from $300.96 million to $303.91 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NeoGenomics.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $69.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.13 million. NeoGenomics had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered NeoGenomics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Benchmark set a $22.00 price objective on NeoGenomics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on NeoGenomics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.85.

In related news, insider Robert J. Shovlin sold 216,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $3,680,381.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 339,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,778,028. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin C. Johnson sold 66,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $1,124,099.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,666,777.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,829,788 shares of company stock worth $213,793,738. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEO. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in NeoGenomics by 18.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 9,026 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in NeoGenomics by 282.0% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 68,034 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 50,224 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NeoGenomics by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,149,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,397,000 after buying an additional 184,386 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in NeoGenomics by 28.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 752,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,870,000 after buying an additional 165,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NeoGenomics during the second quarter worth about $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NEO traded down $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $12.14. 912,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,220,307. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 202.33 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 4.13. NeoGenomics has a fifty-two week low of $7.08 and a fifty-two week high of $19.04.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States. It operates through Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, and other clinical laboratories.

