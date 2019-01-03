$921.50 Million in Sales Expected for Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (SPB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) will post sales of $921.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Spectrum Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $951.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $881.68 million. Spectrum Brands posted sales of $646.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 42.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will report full year sales of $3.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.76 billion to $3.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.79 billion to $4.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Spectrum Brands.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.29). Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 23.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $787.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.58.

Shares of SPB stock traded up $2.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,958. Spectrum Brands has a 12-month low of $40.54 and a 12-month high of $119.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 26th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.46%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPB. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 149.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,340,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,533,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793,831 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 115.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,759,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,489 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 115.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,759,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,489 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 171.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,053,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $84,265,000. 95.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a branded consumer products company that manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. It supplies consumer batteries, residential locksets, residential builders' hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, personal insect repellents, and auto care products, as well as lawn and garden, and home pest control products.

