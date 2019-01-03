$947.46 Million in Sales Expected for TransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) will report $947.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for TransDigm Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $997.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $889.00 million. TransDigm Group reported sales of $847.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransDigm Group will report full year sales of $4.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.13 billion to $4.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.34 billion to $4.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TransDigm Group.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The aerospace company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.39. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 35.67% and a net margin of 23.64%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on TransDigm Group to $436.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Friday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered TransDigm Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $365.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.40.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock traded down $14.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $325.55. 404,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,650. TransDigm Group has a twelve month low of $268.40 and a twelve month high of $377.67. The stock has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.87.

In other news, insider James Skulina sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.46, for a total value of $5,181,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,563,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 11,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total value of $3,887,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,193 shares in the company, valued at $8,229,293.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDG. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at about $117,000. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the second quarter valued at about $123,000. TLP Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at about $145,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the second quarter valued at about $204,000.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TransDigm Group (TDG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.