9,510 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) Acquired by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 468.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Gresham Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $143,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $166,000. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 523.6% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 2,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter.

EFA opened at $58.66 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.77 and a 12-month high of $75.27.

The firm also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.638 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 18th.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

