A. Bray Jr. Cary Acquires 1,390 Shares of EQT Co. (EQT) Stock

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Director A. Bray Jr. Cary acquired 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.89 per share, for a total transaction of $26,257.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,920. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

EQT traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,969,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,362,050. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. EQT Co. has a twelve month low of $16.29 and a twelve month high of $59.63.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. EQT had a positive return on equity of 3.77% and a negative net margin of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 28,073,288 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,241,682,000 after purchasing an additional 687,779 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,319,828 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $810,284,000 after purchasing an additional 354,503 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,932,268 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $262,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,794 shares in the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,888,910 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $260,466,000 after purchasing an additional 521,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 4,070,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $180,036,000 after purchasing an additional 849,087 shares in the last quarter. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EQT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on EQT in a report on Monday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $52.00 target price on EQT and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $71.00 target price on EQT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on EQT from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “market weight” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of EQT in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.86.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in natural gas industry in the United States. Its EQT Production segment produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2017, this segment operated 21.4 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 4.0 million gross acres comprising approximately 1.1 million gross acres.

