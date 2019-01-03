A. O. Smith (AOS) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AOS. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a sell rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.00.

AOS stock opened at $43.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40. A. O. Smith has a 12 month low of $40.34 and a 12 month high of $68.39.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $754.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $805.92 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that A. O. Smith will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul W. Jones sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $413,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 200,967 shares in the company, valued at $9,242,472.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA acquired a new position in A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for use in space heating applications for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtrations products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

