Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Stake Decreased by Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lowered its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,963 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth $103,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth $104,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth $134,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Security National Bank of SO Dak raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 72.0% in the second quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 2,098 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, insider Jared Watkin sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $4,615,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 128,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,133,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Miles D. White sold 142,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total value of $10,298,371.35. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,459,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,272,034.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABT opened at $69.50 on Thursday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $55.58 and a 52-week high of $74.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $127.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.24.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.80%.

A number of analysts recently commented on ABT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Barclays started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Monday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.24.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation Products, and Other.

