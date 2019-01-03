Ability (ABIL) Shares Down 5.9%

Ability Inc (NASDAQ:ABIL) shares dropped 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.82 and last traded at $1.90. Approximately 683,792 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 847,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.02.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ability stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Ability Inc (NASDAQ:ABIL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 33,590 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 1.30% of Ability as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

About Ability (NASDAQ:ABIL)

Ability Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides interception, geolocation, and cyber intelligence products and solutions for security and intelligence agencies, military forces, law enforcement agencies, and homeland security agencies worldwide. It specializes in off-air interception of voice, SMS, and data communication from cellular and satellite communication networks; and deciphering solutions for cellular and satellite communications.

